UPDATE | Hamilton police release more details about armed standoff
The investigation continues into the arrest of a 16 year old boy after an eight hour standoff yesterday at a residence in Hamilton.
Police were called to the home by a neighbour around 3:30 in the morning after a 22 month old girl was seriously injured.
When officers arrived they found the teen had barricaded himself inside the house.
Nearly eight hours later, police stormed the home and arrested the suspect.
Once inside, officers discovered a dead dog, which they believe the teen had killed.
Constable Jerome Stewart would not confirm reports the child had been stabbed but did say the toddler is expected to recover from her injuries.
Police say the boy was known to the family.
-
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
-
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
-
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.