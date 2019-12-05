UPDATE | Hamilton police release more details about armed standoff

The investigation continues into the arrest of a 16 year old boy after an eight hour standoff yesterday at a residence in Hamilton.

Police were called to the home by a neighbour around 3:30 in the morning after a 22 month old girl was seriously injured.

When officers arrived they found the teen had barricaded himself inside the house.

Nearly eight hours later, police stormed the home and arrested the suspect.

Once inside, officers discovered a dead dog, which they believe the teen had killed.

Constable Jerome Stewart would not confirm reports the child had been stabbed but did say the toddler is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police say the boy was known to the family.