UPDATE | Hamilton woman victim of alleged drunk driving crash

A Hamilton woman has been identified as the victim of an alleged drunk driver who crashed into a downtown St. Catharines business yesterday just before the lunch hour.

Police say the driver lost control of his car at the corner of Niagara and Maple Street, left the road and crashed into a building housing Niagaroma Spa.

The car struck a 59 year old Hamilton woman inside the spa.

She was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries.

30 year old Jamie Burns from St. Catharines is charged with impaired operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111, extension 5500.