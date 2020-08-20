UPDATE | Highway 6 blockade in Caledonia coming down, but Argyle St. protest continues

Some barricades in Caledonia have been removed on Highway 6, but others on Argyle Street and the train tracks still remain in place.

Protestor and Spokesperson for the Six Nations barricade, Sklyer Williams, updating the situation this afternoon saying flammable materials that were on Argyle Street were the only thing removed to avert any escalation of the situation.

OPP say Highway 6 will need to be inspected for damage before it reopens.

The barricade at McKenzie Meadows development has been up for almost a month, and protesters put up blockades on Highway 6 two weeks ago after some protesters were arrested by police.

A number of politicians reacted to the situation today including Premier Doug Ford and OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

Ford says they continue to monitor the situation and hope to resolve the situation without any violence.

The Premier did say he has zero tolerance for any action against police.

The Mayor of Haldimand Ken Hewitt along with council members issued a lengthy statement calling for the protest to end.

"As you are, I am tired of hearing about stolen land and that we are guilty of stealing land. We did not steal any land as everyone has legally bought and paid or paying for the property that they rightfully own. The Federal government is solely responsible for the mismanagement of land over the years with respect to our First Nations people across Canada and they will be the party responsible to make the appropriate amends. Not you or I."

You can read the full statement here.

Williams has renamed the land '1492 Land Back Land' saying they are respecting Haudenosaunee Law.

The Six Nations group is now building a structure on the property. Williams says it's exciting to see construction come along.