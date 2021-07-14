UPDATE | If you had an appointment at Seymour-Hannah clinic today, you will get a call to rebook

A mass vaccination clinic in St. Catharines will be closed today due to supply issues.

The Niagara Health Seymour-Hannah clinic is closed for the day but will reopen for regular operations tomorrow.

Today's closure includes the walk-in program.

Niagara Health's Linda Boich says all patients who had an appointment booked at the Seymour-Hannah clinic today were contacted by Niagara Heath in advance to reschedule their appointment.

She says they look forward to resuming regular operations, including our walk-in appointments, on Thursday, July 15.

"Vaccines help protect everyone from serious illness associated with COVID-19 and reduces the chances of transmitting it to others. We encourage everyone who is able to get their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”



