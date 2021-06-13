UPDATE | Lane of QEW in Niagara reopens after flooding

Flooding closed a lane of the QEW in Niagara-on-the-Lake after a heavy downpour this evening.

The QEW Fort Erie bound at Glendale Ave, left lane and shoulder were blocked for about 20 min. after a storm moved across the region.

Niagara remains under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing up to nickel size hail located near St. Catharines, moving east at 35 km/h.

Officials say winds of 90 km/h and nickel size hail are possible.