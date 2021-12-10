UPDATE | Lineups reported at some Niagara hockey rinks as new COVID restrictions are in place

Long lineups are reported at some of Niagara's hockey rinks as new COVID-19 restrictions came into effect this morning.

Niagara Region Public Health issued the new rules for indoor sports and recreation facilities after outbreaks were traced back to them.

Players are only allowed into a facility 15 minutes before and after their game or practice.

There are new, reduced capacity rules inside the facilities as well, targeting change rooms and washrooms to allow for two metres between each person.

Niagara is the 27th community to enact the measure.

Some Niagara communities are hosting hockey tournaments starting today, including in West Niagara.

New vaccination rules also come into play in Niagara on Christmas Day.