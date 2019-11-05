UPDATE | Lockdown lifted at NOTL Niagara College campus
We now know why Niagara College's Niagara-on-the-Lake campus was on lockdown this morning.
Police say a stolen SUV involved in an earlier incident was discovered in the area.
The incident started at 6:30 this morning when officers were called to a home in the area of Stamford Green Drive and Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls to reports of a break-in possibly involving a gun.
The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, prior to police arriving on scene.
The male occupant of the home was not seriously injured.
Further investigation led to the discovery of the stolen SUV in the area of the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus of Niagara College.
Niagara College Security was contacted and there was a brief lockdown of the campus while officers investigated and searched for the suspect to ensure the safety of the students.
The male suspect, described as a darker skinned man wearing dark clothing, is still on the loose.
It's believed to be a targeted incident.
Anyone with further information, or who was in the area of Taylor Road and Glendale at approximately 6:30am is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9496
