UPDATE | Medical officials confirm 72 year old Markham woman returned from LA prior to death

Health officials in York have confirmed another death related to COVID-19.

York's Medical Officer of Health Doctor Karim Kurji says a 72 year old woman from Markham has died.

The woman collapsed at her son's home in Toronto after returning to Canada on Saturday following a trip to Los Angeles .

She passed through France and Tahiti on her way home.

A coroner's investigation confirmed she had contracted the virus.

Her son and daughter-in-law are now in self-isolation.