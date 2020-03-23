UPDATE | Medical officials confirm 72 year old Markham woman returned from LA prior to death
Health officials in York have confirmed another death related to COVID-19.
York's Medical Officer of Health Doctor Karim Kurji says a 72 year old woman from Markham has died.
The woman collapsed at her son's home in Toronto after returning to Canada on Saturday following a trip to Los Angeles .
She passed through France and Tahiti on her way home.
A coroner's investigation confirmed she had contracted the virus.
Her son and daughter-in-law are now in self-isolation.
-
COVID-19 | Managing Debt During the COVID-19 Crisis
Matt Holmes Speaks with VP BDO Paul Ihnatiuk regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on debt and finances
-
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games postponed to summer 2021
Tim talks to Julie Stevens Associate Professor of Sport Management at Brock University
-
COVID-19 | Niagara Regional Police
Tim talks to Bryan MacCulloch Chief of Niagara Regional Police