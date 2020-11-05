iHeartRadio
UPDATE | Missing 10 yr old boy found in Niagara Falls

NRP-Cruiser

Relief this Thursday evening as police announce a 10 year old boy in Niagara Falls has been found safe.

Devante Brownie was reported missing earlier today.

Niagara Regional Police report that Devante has been located and is safe.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance.

 

