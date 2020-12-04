UPDATE | Missing 18 yr old woman from Niagara Falls found safe

Niagara Regional Police say a missing 18 year old woman from Niagara Falls has been found safe in St. Catharines

Police thank the public for their help.

----------------------------------------------

Stephanie Augustine had not been in contact with her family in two weeks.

She is described as white, brown eyes, glasses, 5’10 feet tall, slim build, with long brown hair.

Police and her family are concerned for Stephanie's welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating her.

She has been known to spend time in Niagara Falls and the downtown Western Hill area of St. Catharines.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Stephanie is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch or detectives at (905) 688-4111, extension 1009546.