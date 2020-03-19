iHeartRadio
UPDATE | Missing 19 yr old St. Catharines man found safe

A 19 year old St. Catharines man who was reported missing has been found safe.

Niagara Regional Police were searching for Christopher Hockey, who was last seen in the area of McIntyre Avenue and Farris Avenue this morning at around 11:30am.

They thank the public for their assistance.

