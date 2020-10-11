UPDATE | Missing 43 year old found safe
Niagara Regional Police say the missing 43 year old man has been found safe and well.
Police thank the public for their assistance.
Michael Bower - NBC News RadioMatt talks to Michael as the US Presidential race heats up.
Lynn Ogryzlo - Host of Food TherapyMatt talks to Lynn about what you can cook last minute for thanksgiving, or if you had the big meal yesterday, what to do with leftovers.
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.