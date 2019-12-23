iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

UPDATE | Missing 80 year old woman found safe

EMfHOs2XkAYISmQ

Niagara Regional Police say a missing 80 year old woman from St. Catharines has been found safe.

NRP sent out a critical missing person alert after 80 year old Patricia "Patty" Orlita was last seen in the Queenston and Bunting area in St. Catharines this morning.

They thank the public for their assistance in locating her.

 

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio