Niagara police say 53-year-old David Beals has been located and is safe

David Beals of Niagara Falls was last seen yesterday morning around 2:00 a.m. in the area of Ailanthus Avenue and Dunn Street.

Police say he attended a business at Dorchester Road and Lundy's Lane just before 8:00 p.m.

Police and his family were concerned for his welfare.