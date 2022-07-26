UPDATE | Missing St. Catharines teen located
A missing 16-year-old girl from St. Catharines has been found safe.
Police say Grace Johns was located in Niagara Falls yesterday.
She was last seen July 19th in the area of Carlton Street and Grantham Street.
Police are thanking the public and media for their assistance with this matter.
