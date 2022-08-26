iHeartRadio
UPDATE | Missing Welland man located

Niagara police say  a  man who had been reported missing in Welland has been found safe.

Police say 28-year-old Steven Soos was reported missing.this morning around 10:15 a.m.

He was located in the Niagara Region.

Police and  his family were concerned for his welfare.

 

