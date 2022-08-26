UPDATE | Missing Welland man located
Niagara police say a man who had been reported missing in Welland has been found safe.
Police say 28-year-old Steven Soos was reported missing.this morning around 10:15 a.m.
He was located in the Niagara Region.
Police and his family were concerned for his welfare.
-
Frank Girhiny - St. Catharines Falcons G.M. with Rod Mawhood
Frank Girhiny - St. Catharines Falcons G.M. with Rod Mawhood
-
Owen Diodati - Oregon Ducks Baseball with Rod Mawhood
Owen Diodati - Oregon Ducks Baseball with Rod Mawhood
-
Khalil Ahmad - Niagara River Lions with Rod Mawhood
Khalil Ahmad - Niagara River Lions, CEBL Player of the Year & Utah Jazz Invitee with Rod Mawhood