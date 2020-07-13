UPDATE | NFL team drops controversial name
Washington's football team is getting rid of its controversial name.
Owner Dan Snyder announcing today he is dropping the name "Redskins."
The team has had the name since 1933.
No word yet on when a new name will be revealed.
The name change comes after several high profile sponsors, including stadium name holder Fed Ex, called on Snyder to drop the moniker.
