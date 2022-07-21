Update | Niagara Falls man arrested in abduction and sexual assault



Niagara police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman in Niagara Falls.

Richard McFarlen Morrow was arrested today and his facing numerous charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and kidnapping.

Morrow is being held in custody for a video bail hearing in St. Catharines court today.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety...

Police say they have located the truck used during the offence and is being held for forensic examination.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives

A woman in her 20s was walking in the area of Drummond Road near Highway 420 Tuesday evening when she was approached by an unknown man driving a pickup.

After a brief conversation he forced her into the truck.

Police say she was taken to an unknown area, possibly in Chippawa, where she was sexually assaulted.

The woman managed to escape and wave down a passing motorist who drove her to a safe location.

Detectives continue to look for the male motorist driving a white pickup truck who assisted the victim following the assault