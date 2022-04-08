Two victims of Clifton Hill shooting in stable condition

Niagara police say two of three victims in a fatal shooting on Clifton Hill near the Great Canadian Midway are now both in stable condition.

Police were called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. to find three gunshot victims.

One person was pronounced dead.

No names, genders or ages have been released.

In the meantime, police are looking a A blue Ford F-150 Super Crew 4 Door Pick Up truck seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

It had dark tinted windows, a tri-fold tonneau cover, and a moonroof, visible damage, and is missing a door handle and the front licence plate.

Police are asking drivers who were in the area at the time of the shooting to check their dashcams.

They are also asking homeowners to check doorbell cameras and businesses to check their CCTV.