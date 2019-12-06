UPDATE | Niagara not affected by latest OSSTF strike
The union representing Ontario's public high school teachers says it will hold another one-day strike on Dec. 11.
However, schools in the Niagara region are not affected.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation says the job action will impact only schools in Toronto and several other regions.
The affected regions are:
• Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
• Grand Erie District School Board
• Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board
• Near North District School Board
• Rainy River District School Board
• Simcoe County District School Board
• Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
• Toronto District School Board
• Trillium Lakelands District School Board
Earlier this week, the union held a one-day strike that closed all high schools, and some elementary schools across the province.
High school teachers are pushing back against government plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.
