UPDATE | Niagara Police look for suspect, car has been located

Niagara Police are asking local residents to be on the look out for Gage Young of Welland.

The NRP are trying to catch the 21 year old man accused of deliberatley running down two pedestrians.

Police say the two were struck by a car in downtown St. Catharines yesterday afternoon.

The suspect abandoned the car he was driving, then stole another vehicle from a woman.

Police say they have now located the white Elantra the suspect was driving.

Anyone who sees Young or knows his whereabouts to call 911.

He is wanted on two charges of assault with a weapon, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, dangerous driving, and theft of a vehicle.

He is described as a slim, 5'11 white man with brown hair.