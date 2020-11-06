UPDATE | Niagara Region Public Health confirm 29 new cases of COVID-19, and two new deaths

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19, and two new COVID-19 related deaths in the region.

In total, Niagara has had 76 COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now Niagara has 203 active cases of the virus, and 20 active outbreaks.

More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province today.