UPDATE | Niagara Region Public Health says 63 new cases of COVID in Niagara
Ontario is reporting a significant jump in new COVID-19 cases, marking another daily record of infections.
Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed another 1,388 infections this morning, including 50 new cases in Niagara.
However, Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 63 new cases in Niagara today.
That is the highest number of new cases reported by Niagara Region Public Health to date.
The difference in numbers between the province and the region is due to when the data is submitted.
The province's data is collected until 4pm the day before the numbers are public, whereas the region updates right up until noon when the numbers are released.
Toronto saw 520 new cases, 395 in Peel, 100 in York Region and 72 in Halton.
This marks the fifth straight day in which the daily case count has hit the quadruple digits.
It also marks a new record high for the province, an increase from the previous record of 1,328 set on Sunday.
Province completed 29,100 tests in the last 24 hour period and also logged another 15 deaths.
