UPDATE | Niagara Region says if your garbage isn't picked up tonight, put it back out tomorrow

If your garbage isn't picked up tonight in Niagara, you are being asked to put it back out tomorrow.

Niagara Region’s waste collection contractors (GFL and Miller) are currently attempting to complete collection of areas with a regular collection day of Monday, focusing on routes where streets are plowed.

Areas that did not receive collection today will receive services on Wednesday.

As it currently stands, collection in most areas of the region is delayed by one day; however based on road conditions, further delays may occur

You are asked to keep Green Bin and Blue/Grey Box materials until next week’s collection if possible.

Residents can call the Waste Info Line as well Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 905-356-4141 and Toll-free: 1-800-594-5542 with questions.