UPDATE | Niagara Regional Police treating suspicious death in Niagara Falls as a homicide

Niagara Regional Police say a suspicious death in Niagara Falls is being treated as a homicide.

At 12:45pm on Sunday officers were called to Marshall Road and Ort Road following the discovery of a deceased man in a wooded area.

The victim is a 24 year old man from the Toronto area.

A post mortem was conducted yesterday, and detectives are now treating this case as a homicide.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Marshall Road and Ort Road (driving / walking) on March 29, 2020 between 6:00am and 12:45pm, or anyone who may have any information regarding this case, are asked to contact detectives 905 688 4111, extension 4406.