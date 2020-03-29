UPDATE | Niagara's severe thunderstorm warning has ended

An hour after putting Niagara under a severe thunderstorm warning, the warning has ended.

Just after 1pm Environment Canada was calling for severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and large hail up to 2cm.

That warning has ended, but a wind warning is still in effect for Niagara.

Expect 30 km/h winds gusting to 50-80km/h this afternoon.

There is still a chance of showers overnight.