UPDATE | Niagara's severe thunderstorm warning has ended
An hour after putting Niagara under a severe thunderstorm warning, the warning has ended.
Just after 1pm Environment Canada was calling for severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and large hail up to 2cm.
That warning has ended, but a wind warning is still in effect for Niagara.
Expect 30 km/h winds gusting to 50-80km/h this afternoon.
There is still a chance of showers overnight.
