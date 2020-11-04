UPDATE | No clear winner yet in U.S. presidential election

Americans went to the polls in historic numbers and are waking up this morning to no clear indication who the winner is.

Votes are still being counted in nine states including Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Maine, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and

Wisconsin

President Trump causing an uproar early this morning after telling supporters he would go to the Supreme Court to ensure a victory.

Trump adding "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. Frankly, we did win this election."

Meanwhile, NBC News is projecting the Democrats will maintain control of the House of Representatives, but so far the party has failed to pick up the Senate seats it was banking on, although it is still too close to call.

Just after 6:00 this morning, CNN was reporting Joe Biden had 224 electoral votes, and President Trump has 213.

It takes 270 votes to win the presidential election.