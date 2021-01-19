UPDATE | No word on a suspect after two women murdered in a waterfront Fort Erie home

Two women have been murdered in Fort Erie.

Homicide investigators are on the scene of a residential home on the scenic Niagara River Parkway investigating the deaths.

Police were called to the house on the waterfront after a 911 call was made shortly after 4:15 a.m. today regarding a disturbance with a possible gun involved.

Officers arrived at the home to find two dead women.

Police are not releasing the cause of death.

Niagara Regional Police Constable Phil Gavin says a member of the public made the call, and that person and the information they had will be part of the investigation.

When asked if there is a direct threat to area residents Gavin said "I think when you look at the totality of the situation right now we are investigating the death of two women. It's certainly horrific acts. Is there a direct threat related to this incident? We can't say that at this time."

Gavin would not confirm if the home is a short-term rental, which has been speculated by members of the public today.

Police are looking for any dashcam or area surveillance video between the hours of 3:30 a.m and 4:30 a.m. today.

"I can tell you this is a complex investigation. We hope to provide more information as soon as we can."

The area will be closed to vehicle traffic for most of the day.