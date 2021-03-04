UPDATE | Now there are six COVID-19 cases reported at Welland school

A letter has gone out to parents of a Welland school advising them of four additional COVID cases.

The first case at Quaker Road Public School was reported Monday, then another case was reported Tuesday.

There are now a total of 6 cases reported at the school.

For privacy reasons, the identity of the individuals will not be shared.

Students and staff who had close contact with the individual will be contacted and told by public health to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.