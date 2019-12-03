UPDATE | NRP charge suspect in retirement home thefts

Niagara police have charged 34 year old Kristen Caron of St. Catharines after she turned herself into police yesterday.

Caron was identified as a suspect in a number of thefts from retirement homes in Niagara.

She's charged with 5 counts of break, enter and theft as well as 16 counts of break and enter with intent to commit theft.



Caron is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing today.



Detectives are continuing to investigate and anticipate more charges will be laid in the future in connection with retirement homes across the Niagara Region.



The Niagara Regional Police Service would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.