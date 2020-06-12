UPDATE | NRP release description of suspect in EMS medical bag theft

Niagara Regional Police have now released a description of a suspect wanted in connection to a missing EMS bag taken from an ambulance this week.

On Tuesday around 11 p.m. a bag of medications was taken from an ambulance while it was in an ambulance parking bay at the Welland hospital.

In a release, EMS say the bag was removed by an unknown male while paramedics were with a patient inside the hospital's emergency room.

NRP say the suspect fled the area on foot and described him as a 20-to-30 years of age, wearing a long sleeve roots t-shirt, blue jeans, a toque and carrying a black backpack.

You can see a picture of the missing medical bag on our website.

The bag contained medicine that could cause serious harm if injected or ingested, however there were no narcotics in the bag.

Anyone with information should contact police.