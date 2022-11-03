Update on Canada's budget expected today

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table her mid-year budget update in the House of Commons later today, and it will mirror elements of recent legislation passed in the United States.

The fall economic statement is expected to focus heavily on driving investment to Canada's clean energy industries in response to new American tax incentives signed into law last summer.

The update will include a new tax on corporate stock buybacks to encourage companies to invest in their own operations and introduce new or enhanced tax incentives to aid the growth of clean energy including hydrogen.

Both are part of the Inflation Reduction Act President Joe Biden negotiated and signed into law in August, which prompted industry players to warn the government Canada needs to match the U-S investments.

The update will also shed light on federal finances and the government's outlook for the economy.

The federal government is already further ahead financially than they expected as inflation and a stronger-than-expected economic recovery drove up government tax revenues.