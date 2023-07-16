Update on Chewy the dog, found matted in Beaverdams Park in Thorold

An update from the Humane Society of Greater Niagara on Chewy the dog.

Chewy was found wandering in Beaverdam's park early Friday morning.

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara was called out to Thorold in Beaverdam's Park, and upon arrival, it was very clear he needed immediate medical attention.

He was found very matted, and had maggots infesting various parts of his body.

They want to thank everyone who has wished Chewy well, donated towards his care, and shared his story.

They say that Chewy still has a long road ahead of him, but he is feeling all the love and is responsive and stable.

While his prognosis is guarded, everyone is feeling hopeful.