UPDATE | One dead on Toronto highway shooting

Police say one of three men shot on a Toronto highway has died.

Toronto police say the men suffered serious injuries after a shooting involving two moving vehicles near the south end of Highway 400 on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to a gas station in the city's north end (near Finch Avenue West and Weston Road) at about 7 p.m., after the three people who were shot made it off the highway to report what happened.

They say the driver was able to get to the gas station despite having been shot while behind the wheel.

Police had said two of the men had serious injuries, while one was in life-threatening condition, and they now say that one of the victims has died of his injuries in hospital.

Insp. Stacey Davis says police don't yet have a suspect description.