UPDATE | Ontario confirms Vaughn hospital dedicated to COVID patients

Ontario is preparing to open its first hospital dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients.

Premier Doug Ford confirmed the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital will open next month as COVID-19 infections continue to surge in the province.

The province is providing up to $125 million to immediately add over 500 critical care and high intensity medicine beds to hospitals in areas with high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

A portion of that funding will also be used to temporarily transition Mackenzie Health's Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital into a systemwide resource supporting the province's COVID-19 response when the new hospital is scheduled to open on February 7th.

It's hoped the initiatives will help relieve pressures on nearby hospitals due to rapid increases in hospitalization and ICU occupancy rates.

This hospital was scheduled to open as part of the Mackenzie Health Network and would be the first brand new hospital in the province in three decades.

