UPDATE | OPP close portions of the QEW due to collisions
The OPP are closing the QEW Fort Erie bound at Jordan Road.
Police officials say the highway is closed following an earlier collision.
Traffic is being diverted off at Jordan Road.
All lanes of the QEW Fort Erie bound beyond Thorold Stone Road are closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. Traffic is being diverted off at Thorold Stone Road.
Emergency officials are dealing with multiple collisions throughout the region.
