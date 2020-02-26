UPDATE | OPP end search for Alex Ottley
The OPP are ending the search for nine year old Alex Ottley.
Police officials say despite an extensive search of Lake Erie and the shoreline, recovery efforts have been unsuccessful.
Officials say this was an 'extremely difficult' decision to make, and periodic aerial and shoreline searches will continue in the future.
Alex and a friend were exploring the ice shelf at Peacock Point near Port Dover on February 15th when a wave swept Alex's friend into the water.
While trying to rescue him, Alex was pulled into the water by another wave.
Although his friend was rescued, Alex never resurfaced.
A fundraiser to pay for his funeral has now surpassed $18,000.
#HaldimandOPP. Despite extensive search of Lake Erie and shoreline, search and recovery efforts were unsuccessful. Search efforts are completed. An extremely difficult decision for the #OPP. Periodic aerial and shoreline searches will continue in the future.^rl— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 26, 2020
