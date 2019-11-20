UPDATE | OPP identify victims in 405 crash

A 73 year old Burlington mas was killed in a single vehicle crash on the 405 at the Queenston-Lewiston bridge.

OPP say his passenger, a 74 year old man also from Burlington remains in hospital with life threatening injuries.

It happened on the 405 U-S bound at the Queenston-Lewiston bridge just after 3 o'clock this afternoon.

Access to the USA remained open through the commercial lanes during the accident investigation.

OPP expect to reopen the area by 7 p.m.

