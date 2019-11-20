iHeartRadio
UPDATE | OPP identify victims in 405 crash

fatal 405

A 73 year old Burlington mas was killed in a single vehicle crash on the 405 at the Queenston-Lewiston bridge. 

OPP say his passenger,  a 74 year old man also from Burlington remains in hospital with life threatening injuries. 

It happened on the 405 U-S bound at the Queenston-Lewiston bridge just after 3 o'clock this afternoon. 

Access to the USA remained open through the commercial lanes during the accident investigation. 

OPP expect to reopen the area by 7 p.m.
 

