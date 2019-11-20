UPDATE | OPP identify victims in 405 crash
A 73 year old Burlington mas was killed in a single vehicle crash on the 405 at the Queenston-Lewiston bridge.
OPP say his passenger, a 74 year old man also from Burlington remains in hospital with life threatening injuries.
It happened on the 405 U-S bound at the Queenston-Lewiston bridge just after 3 o'clock this afternoon.
Access to the USA remained open through the commercial lanes during the accident investigation.
OPP expect to reopen the area by 7 p.m.
-
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
-
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
-
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.