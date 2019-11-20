UPDATE | OPP identify Welland man killed wrong way crash on 406
54 year old Joseph O'Brien of Welland has been identified as the victim in a wrong way crash on the 406 at Beaverdams Road.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says O'Brien drove the wrong way on the highway and hit a transport truck early this morning.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators are looking at speed, alcohol and drugs as possible factors.
Niagara Regional Police confirming at 12:40 a.m. today, they received a call to the area of King St. and Third St. in Welland for a report of a possible impaired driver.
Police say they responded immediately but were unable to locate the vehicle after searching for it.
Investigators are now looking at whether the two incidents are related.
It was just last month, two people were killed when a wrong way vehicle hit them head on, on the 406 near Glendale Ave.
Kulvir Singh Sidhu and his wife Kulwinder Kaur Sidhu were driving back home to Brampton October 2nd after dropping their daughter off at Brock University when they were struck by a car heading in the wrong direction.
Their car caught fire and the couple were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the wrong way car suffered serious injuries.
To date, no charges have been laid.
