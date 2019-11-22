UPDATE | Passenger dies following crash at Queenston-Lewiston bridge
A second person has died following Wednesday's crash on the 405 in Niagara at the Queenston-Lewiston bridge.
The Wednesday afternoon crash killed the driver, 73 Alan Ashton from Burlington.
His passenger, who suffered life threatening injuries and was rushed to local hospital, has now died.
74 year old Gilbert Dunk from Burlington has been identified as the second victim.
Still no word on what may have caused the single vehicle crash.
-
11AM NOV 22ND
FINAL VOX POPULI EVER!
Show announcement!
-
10AM NOV 22ND
Money & markets c/ Prof. Mike Moffatt,
Tom makes BIG show announcement
-
9AM NOV 22ND
Intro – Truck guy, are you interested in an electric pick-up?