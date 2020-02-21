UPDATE | Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Niagara Falls this morning.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on Lundy's Lane near Kalar Road.
NRP say a 79 year old female was crossing the street when she was hit by a pick-up truck operated by a 66 year old man from Thorold.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.
The driver of the pick-up truck escaped injury.
This collision remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to call (905) 688-4111, extension 5500.
