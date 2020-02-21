iHeartRadio
UPDATE | Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Niagara Falls this morning. 

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Lundy's Lane near Kalar Road. 

NRP say a 79 year old female was crossing the street when she was hit by a pick-up truck operated by a 66 year old man from Thorold. 

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital before being pronounced dead. 

The driver of the pick-up truck escaped injury. 

This collision remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to call (905) 688-4111, extension 5500. 

