UPDATE | Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Niagara Falls this morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Lundy's Lane near Kalar Road.

NRP say a 79 year old female was crossing the street when she was hit by a pick-up truck operated by a 66 year old man from Thorold.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.

The driver of the pick-up truck escaped injury.

This collision remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to call (905) 688-4111, extension 5500.