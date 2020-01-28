UPDATE | Person taken to St. Catharines hospital tests negative for coronavirus

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed that the person hospitalized in St. Catharines for suspected coronavirus has tested negative.

CKTB broke the story this morning that someone had been hospitalized yesterday after being brought to the hospital by paramedics.

Given the person's symptoms and travel history, they put in isolation, and tested for the virus.

Ministry officials tell us the results are negative.

CKTB contacted Niagara Health who says they are working on preparing a statement regarding the situation

