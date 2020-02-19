UPDATE | Police believe assault of 41 yr old woman in St. Catharines was targeted

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault in St. Catharines.

Police officials say they were called to the Garnet Street and Niagara Street area last night.

EMS transported a 41 year old woman to hospital for treatment, but she has since been released.

Police have applied for a warrant as they remain on scene at this time.

Investigators are still gathering information on potential suspects, but they have seized a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta located in the Centre Street area between Academy and Court Street.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of the assault or where the car was found is asked to review footage from 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon until 7:30 p.m. last night for anything suspicious.

Officials believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 ext 9531.