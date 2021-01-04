UPDATE | Police conducting 'threats' investigation at Niagara Region headquarters

If you noticed a heavy police presence in Thorold late yesterday afternoon it was due to a threats investigation at Regional headquarters.

Officers were called to the building around 3:45 p.m. after staff received a phone call of a threatening nature.

Roads in the area were closed and access to the building was temporarily restricted.

Members of the NRP's Emergency Task Unit assisted in clearing the building.

The investigation determined there was no credible / active threat to the staff or building and roads were reopened at approximately 5:05 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives in St. Catharines.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1009495.