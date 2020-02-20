UPDATE | Police continue search for Alex Ottley

Police are still searching for the body of a nine-year old boy swept into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.

Video from the OPP shows a member of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit being buffeted by waves as they waded into the water at Peacock Point near Port Dover yesterday.

Eventually the Haldimand OPP had to call off the search but officials say the recovery operation will continue today.

There has been no sign of nine-year old Alex Ottley since he was swept into the lake by a wave on Saturday while trying to pull an eight-year old friend out of the water.

The eight-year old was rescued by a man and woman after Alex's sister ran to get help, but Alex never resurfaced.

A Gofundme campaign to help pay for Alex's funeral and therapy for his sister has now surpassed it's $15,000 goal.