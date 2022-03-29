UPDATE | Police hoping public can help identify man killed on ATV in West Lincoln

Police are investigating a deadly crash in West Lincoln this morning involving an ATV and minivan.

The head on collision happened at 5:40 a.m. in the area of Caistorville Road near Concession 3.

The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.

Four people inside the minivan were taken to hospital, one has suffered serious injuries.

Police are now working to identify the man killed.

He is described as:

Male white

25 - 35 years of age

Approximately 170 lbs. with a slim build.

Short dark brown hair

Dark brown beard. Longer goatee

No visible Tattoos

The deceased was wearing:

Boots

Work pants - dark beige

Blue hoodie with “Sheet Metal Workers of Ontario” logo (see similar image)

Dark coloured moto cross enclosed helmet with goggles

Knee pads – that are similar to ones one in the sheet metal or roofing industry

Families and /or businesses in the area with missing family members or employees are asked to contact detectives.

Caistorville Road between Concession 2 and 3 has been re-opened.