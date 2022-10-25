UPDATE | Police looking for 30-yr-old man after shooting in residential neighbourhood in Fort Erie

Niagara Police are looking for a 30-year-old man after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood this morning.

Officers were called just before 11 a.m. today to the area of Village Creek Drive between Old Mill Road and Ott Road, in Fort Erie.

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police say it was a targeted incident and the victim and suspect known to each other.

30-year-old Aynla Mustafa Hassan from North York is wanted for aggravated assault.

He is described as black, 5’8” tall, 190 lbs, with dark hair in braids, and wearing grey or black clothing (possible track suit).

It's believed he is driving a brown 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with the plate number #CWXJ 443.

Hassan is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Call 9-1-1 if you have any information.

Detectives are appealing to people who live in the Village Creek Drive and surrounding area to review their security camera footage.

'