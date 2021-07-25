UPDATE | Police looking for white man in his 30's after 51 yr old Grimsby cyclist hit and killed

A 51 yr old Grimsby man has died after being hit by a car while he was cycling this morning on the North Service Road in Lincoln.

Police say the car, which was a 4-door sedan with tinted windows, left the scene after hitting the cyclist on the Service Road between Sann Road North and Tufford Road North at around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the car was grey, blue, or light green, will have damage to the passenger side windshield with a hole in the glass near the roof line, a dented roof on the passenger side, and damage to front bumper and hood.

The driver, which police believe was fully aware of the collision, was a white man in his 30's, heavy set, and dark hair.

He was wearing a grey jacket or sweater and a red checkered shirt.

The suspect vehicle was last seen west bound on the North Service Road.

Since the road is close to the QEW, police are asking members of the public in the Hamilton, Halton and Greater Toronto area to be on the look out for the damaged car.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Google Maps