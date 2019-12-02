UPDATE | Police negotiators called to Niagara Falls hotel

Five men were taken into custody after an incident involving a gun at a hotel in Niagara Falls

Police were called in yesterday morning around 5:00 after two workers inside the hotel in the Ferry and Clark Street area were confronted by a man who appeared to be armed.

He was then joined by four other men.

Two of the men were quickly arrested.

Police negotiators were called in, after a third male remained inside a room.

The saga ended around 2 in the afternoon with the arrest of a fifth suspect.

Police have now charged 2 of the men with robbery and possesion of ammunition in a motor vehicle. One of those men also faces an additional 2 firearms charges.

The men were not from the Niagara Region, and both are slated to appear in court today.

The other three suspects were released without charges.

