UPDATE | Police say criminal investigation is not appropriate in Pelham COVID case

Niagara Regional Police say a criminal investigation is not the appropriate course of action in the Pelham COVID investigation.

Police started to look into the case of the franchise owner of the Sobeys in Fonthill after an online report suggested Ron Kore worked with symptoms at the store before testing positive for the virus.

The NRP say based on a preliminary review, it has been determined that a criminal inquiry is not an appropriate course of action at this time but they will work with public health as required in the case.

Sobeys has removed the franchisee operator of the Fonthill store following the allegations and said they would operate the store until the investigation has wrapped up.

CKTB has reached out to Sobeys to see what will happen now that the investigation has been halted.

Some employees went to the media to voice their concerns saying Kore continued to show up to work while showing symptoms of the virus.

Sobeys says they have notified public health that some employees would like to be tested for COVID-19.

The grocery store chain also issued an apology "Our customers’ trust means everything to us. We regret the stress the last few days has placed on employees and the Fonthill community. We have launched an internal investigation and are taking this matter very seriously. We are working in cooperation with all authorities."

Kore is also a town councillor and attended a meeting at the end of March while showing flu-like symptoms.

A fellow councillor who sat next to him died two weeks ago.